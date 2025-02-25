EDITORIAL | Dear students, shake the tree and force change
Instead of fixing the broken system, the government has allowed NSFAS to drift, while universities struggle to become financially sustainable
25 February 2025 - 04:30
“The revolution is not an apple which falls when it is ripe. You have to make it fall.” — Che Guevara...
