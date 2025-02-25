Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Dear students, shake the tree and force change

Instead of fixing the broken system, the government has allowed NSFAS to drift, while universities struggle to become financially sustainable

25 February 2025 - 04:30

“The revolution is not an apple which falls when it is ripe. You have to make it fall.” — Che Guevara...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Load-shedding’s sudden big return: a warning sign for SA’s energy ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | The world moves on from Trump’s tantrums at G20 Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | With its stance on the budget, the DA has scored a victory in the ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Budget tough love: the numbers do not add up Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Champions of change may be just the ticket to holding government ... Opinion & Analysis
  6. EDITORIAL | Save our doctors, allocate budgets, save our future Opinion & Analysis
  7. EDITORIAL | Zuma-Sambudla’s non-apology signals sorry state of affairs in ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. PALI LEHOHLA | ‘Uhamba nini?’ should’ve been ‘sifunda nini?’ because really, ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. JULIUS MALEMA | No backroom dealings: the people’s resistance against VAT ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. JUSTICE MALALA | Budget fiasco undermines the credibility of Treasury, the ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Load-shedding’s sudden big return: a warning sign for SA’s energy ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. LETTER | UK foreign secretary rallies behind SA through investment Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Mbalula announces KZN task team, demoting Duma and Mtolo
Siya Kolisi & Dr Rassie Erasmus Unveil NWU Residences