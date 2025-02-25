GUGULETHU NDEBELE | Healing is learning: SA should invest in trauma-based education
Trauma fundamentally alters how the brain develops and functions — this is how addressing this looks in practice, to great results
25 February 2025 - 04:30
Education is more than the mere transmission of knowledge; it is the foundation upon which societies build their future. However, for many pupils, the journey through education is fraught with challenges that extend far beyond the classroom. In South Africa, where socioeconomic disparities, gender-based violence, the lasting impacts of apartheid, and the Covid-19 pandemic continue to shape lived experiences, the need for a trauma-informed approach to education has never been more urgent...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.