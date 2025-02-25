Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | Go figure: sometimes cash leaks are big enough to be the elephant in the room

When numbers start creeping up into the billions, it’s easy to lose track of how much money is being wasted or stolen

25 February 2025 - 04:30
Tom Eaton Columnist

Imagine a small suitcase, the generic sort of lump you might trundle behind you through an airport or throw into the boot of your car. Now imagine that it is stuffed full of crisp, orange R200 banknotes. Ten thousand in all. R2m...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. TOM EATON | All eyes on Godongwana as he devises value added tactics Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | Afrikaner dilemma: how much oxygen can you give a small group in ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | Can Daddy rein in Dudu? Did Manyi sabotage Hlophe? Find out on next ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | In these wild times, naiveté abounds left and right Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | Rubio is a skid mark on the adult diapers of Trumpism Opinion & Analysis
  6. TOM EATON | This is not the US we’ve known ... since WW2 — it’s in fact back to ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. PALI LEHOHLA | ‘Uhamba nini?’ should’ve been ‘sifunda nini?’ because really, ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. JULIUS MALEMA | No backroom dealings: the people’s resistance against VAT ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. JUSTICE MALALA | Budget fiasco undermines the credibility of Treasury, the ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Load-shedding’s sudden big return: a warning sign for SA’s energy ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. LETTER | UK foreign secretary rallies behind SA through investment Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Mbalula announces KZN task team, demoting Duma and Mtolo
Siya Kolisi & Dr Rassie Erasmus Unveil NWU Residences