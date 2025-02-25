TOM EATON | Go figure: sometimes cash leaks are big enough to be the elephant in the room
When numbers start creeping up into the billions, it’s easy to lose track of how much money is being wasted or stolen
25 February 2025 - 04:30
Imagine a small suitcase, the generic sort of lump you might trundle behind you through an airport or throw into the boot of your car. Now imagine that it is stuffed full of crisp, orange R200 banknotes. Ten thousand in all. R2m...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.