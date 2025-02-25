WILLIAM GUMEDE | The ANC behaves as if it still has a majority
It keeps forcing its destructive policies through parliament, despite vehement opposition to them from its GNU partners
25 February 2025 - 04:30
Though the ANC is in a multiparty government of national unity (GNU) it makes decisions and policies and behaves as if it is the majority government, solely in power, without any partners. In doing so it perpetually undermines the stability, longevity and cohesion of South Africa’s first post-1994 national coalition government. ..
