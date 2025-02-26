South Africa has more trained doctors than ever, but state hospitals are still understaffed, with the South African Medical Association (Sama) saying there are 1,800 newly qualified doctors desperate to specialise in the public sector, who can’t find jobs.
Sama says the issue is not a lack of money but how the health budget is managed — and that corruption is eating up huge chunks of available funds.
The health department says it must balance doctor salaries with other costs, such as overtime, while waiting for the National Health Insurance scheme to bring efficiency to the system.
In the interim, efforts are under way to train specialists privately: the Health Beat team examines a partnership between Wits University and the Donald Gordon Medical Centre in Joburg.
Not enough jobs for state doctors — what does that mean for NHI?
SA is producing more doctors than ever, but many can't find jobs in the public sector — even though hospitals need them. The Health Beat team examines options for newly qualified doctors
Image: KATHERINE MUICK-MERE
