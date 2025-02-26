Quite Frankly
ONKGOPOTSE JJ TABANE | No moral authority for a VAT increase — it’s an abomination
Suggestion to increase tax in this sweeping manner is reckless and demonstrates a lack of creativity in solving fiscal challenges
26 February 2025 - 04:30
Last week’s postponement of the budget speech has raised eyebrows about the stability of the government of national unity. Let’s not forget that the DA had already threatened to use the budget as leverage in response to disagreements over the Expropriation Act — an act that has weakened the rand against most currencies in recent times...
