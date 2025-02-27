Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Does Lesufi have what it takes to turn Gauteng around?

Premier will be held to account for his 'G13' plan. If he fails, the repercussions for the ANC in the province — and for his place in the party — will be dire

27 February 2025 - 04:30

Ever the orator, Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi made some big statements in his three-hour state of the province address on Monday...

