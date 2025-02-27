GOITSEMANG MATLHABE | Vat hike: government is out of touch — and soft on the rich
We are held hostage by poor governance — funds lost through corruption could be used to address the challenges facing countless schools, kids and families
27 February 2025 - 04:30
Recently the government’s undelivered budget speech was shared, with numerous discussions circulating around the proposed two percentage point VAT increase. This sparked immediate concern among South Africans across various social media platforms...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.