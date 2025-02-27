JONATHAN JANSEN | Swahili? Mandarin? Premier, it’s all Greek to people swerving past potholes
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi is simply pandering to the political ideologues
27 February 2025 - 04:30
Imagine your car’s engine packs up and you stumble on the perfect solution: brand new wipers with colourful side mirrors that everyone can see. Ridiculous? Not in the world of social or, in this case, educational policy. A policy is not always meant to be implemented...
