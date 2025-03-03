EDITORIAL | Road rage: a deadly epidemic in South Africa
South Africans need to foster a greater sense of responsibility behind the wheel for the safety of everyone on the road
03 March 2025 - 04:30
In a distressing road rage incident that unfolded in Honeydew, Johannesburg, last week, the raw violence of a simple fender-bender turned into an assault that is all too familiar in South Africa. A woman, Candice Adams, brutally attacked another female driver after a minor collision, repeatedly punching her in the face and stomach. The situation was made even more alarming by the presence of young children in both vehicles, who witnessed the fury that erupted on a rainy Monday morning on Beyers Naudé Drive...
