JUSTICE MALALA | A colossal global shift is near — SA needs to thinks about its next move very carefully

The Trump administration has made no secret about who it listens to on matters SA. Elon Musk, AfriForum, Solidarity and others are getting an ear that SA’s elected leaders and diplomats are not getting

03 March 2025 - 04:30

They are not dancing in the streets in Moscow. Yet. ..

