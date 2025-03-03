Opinion & Analysis

PALI LEHOHLA | The collapse of the budget speech opened a gap for fresh economic thought

There are two reasons for the possibility of alternatives getting a foot in the door

03 March 2025 - 04:30 By PALI LEHOHLA

National Treasury had mastered the art of pushing through with both the Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) and the budget speech, to the extent that any protestation towards it would fall on deaf ears. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | KZN floods a sign of a deeper problem Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | ‘The Caucasity of Hope’ for sociopaths, brought to you ‘in a ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. JUSTICE MALALA | A colossal global shift is near — SA needs to thinks about its ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. ONKGOPOTSE JJ TABANE | No moral authority for a VAT increase — it’s an ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. JULIUS MALEMA | No backroom dealings: the people’s resistance against VAT ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

RHOA - Phaedra's Baby Shower
EPIC FIGHT Between Jeana & Tamra! | The Real Housewives of Orange County | ...