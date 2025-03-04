Israel pushing us back to square one, says Hamas as Israeli fire kills two in Gaza
A first phase of a ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas that began in January ended over the weekend with no agreement on what will happen next
04 March 2025 - 04:30
Israeli fire killed at least two people in Rafah and injured three others in Khan Younis in the south of Gaza, raising fears among Palestinians that the ceasefire could collapse altogether after Israel imposed a total blockade on the shattered enclave...
