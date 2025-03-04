TOM EATON | Could cadres resist the urge to crash a McClaren? Vat chance
ANC politicians would be more subtle about blaming ‘beggars’ for the ‘accident’ than the unfortunate 3gar Baby
04 March 2025 - 04:30
On Saturday morning, a professional entertainer wrote off his supercar on a Cape Town suburban street, thanked God for saving his life and then blamed the high-speed crash on a homeless person. Sometimes the political metaphors write themselves...
