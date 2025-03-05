EDITORIAL | Morero said the quiet part out loud — government serves visitors before citizens
Remember the hive of activity for the 2010 World Cup? The hasty patch-up job for Tito Mboweni’s funeral in Tzaneen? If only we had a G20 summit everywhere, every day
05 March 2025 - 04:30
If you fly into Cape Town on a Friday night and spend a whole weekend sipping cocktails in Camps Bay and the Waterfront — before flying back on Sunday night — you might leave the Mother City having not witnessed the sewer that runs down the streets of Khayelitsha...
