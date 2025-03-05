KGAUGELO MASWENENG | Abandoned and betrayed: the never-ending black child struggle
The struggle does not end for this child who will pass matric against all odds only to have to fight for survival yet again in tertiary
05 March 2025 - 04:30
Visualise this: you are only 15 years old and your day starts with you waking up before the sun rises, your bathing water is prepared by the fireplace and you brace yourself for a vaskom session. You trudge in your torn shoes to school, your grade 10 books are heavy on your back but you still have to carry a bucket with you because you need somewhere to sit, otherwise, a brick will do. In a classroom that has broken windows, you get a full appreciation of every winter season for three years now...
