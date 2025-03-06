EDITORIAL | Is the ANC any closer to renewal?
It makes one wonder if the president of the ANC is nonchalant about renewing the party
06 March 2025 - 04:47
The road to hell, they say, is paved with good intentions. We know this to be true because many people, politicians for the most part, become vituperative while explaining how they plan to create a better life for all. The result, often, is the opposite. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.