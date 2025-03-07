EDITORIAL | Zanzou’s crimes and the director’s claim of ignorance boggle the mind
This case affirms the suspicion that lawlessness is so rife that wrongdoers are emboldened and their actions reinforced by the precedent set by the justice system’s inefficiencies
07 March 2025 - 04:30
The human rights violations that allegedly took place at the Zanzou club in Pretoria are not only atrocious but also a symptom of a prevailing culture of unchecked power, impunity and an impression that one can get away with wrongdoing in South Africa...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.