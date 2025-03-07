Opinion & Analysis

MARK KEOHANE | Lions’ patchy run augurs well for Sharks’ first Shields title

While the Bok coaching staff will take a keen interest in the only URC game this weekend, they’ll be focused on Ireland's clash with France

07 March 2025 - 04:30 By MARK KEOHANE

Winning the South African Conference Shield in the Vodacom United Rugby Championship does matter, if not necessarily to the public, most certainly to the players and the coaches...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | If the wheelie schoolbags are a ‘practical solution’, ask ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | Let’s get to the Roet of it: is it money? Making black people ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Is the ANC any closer to renewal? Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Zanzou’s crimes and the director’s claim of ignorance boggle the ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. BARBARA BELL & TERRY BELL | Invest in preschools as ‘it’s easier to build ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Families bury rally bombing victims in Congo's Bukavu | REUTERS
Supreme Court won't let Trump block USAID project funds | REUTERS