Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Godongwana’s balancing act must transcend divisions

The tax-hike proposal faces opposition from parties

10 March 2025 - 04:30

All eyes are set to be on finance minister Enoch Godongwana this week as he’s expected to present the delayed budget speech. The road to delivery of this year's budget has been far from smooth, highlighting the complex political dynamics that play out in a GNU. ..

