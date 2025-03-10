Opinion & Analysis

JUSTICE MALALA | Like Emfuleni, we are swimming in the brown stuff here

The forthcoming G20 summit is suddenly a wake-up call for the president

10 March 2025 - 04:30

Every so often, we must call things by their real names to illustrate just how much trouble we are in. This week, for the first time in a very long time, I am going to ask my editors to allow me to use a four-letter word that we polite, sensible, scribes try not to use in our writing. Yet a time comes when the sheer heartlessness, incompetence, corruption and hypocrisy of our leaders drives one to use such words. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. JUSTICE MALALA | A colossal global shift is near — SA needs to thinks about its ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. JUSTICE MALALA | Budget fiasco undermines the credibility of Treasury, the ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. JUSTICE MALALA | There are lessons for our leaders from Trump's first days in ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. JUSTICE MALALA | SA is in the crosshairs of a very powerful man called Elon Musk Opinion & Analysis
  5. JUSTICE MALALA | War talk with despotic Kagame is beneath democratic Ramaphosa Opinion & Analysis
  6. JUSTICE MALALA | ANC politicians who ‘smoke people out’ don’t value lives of ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. JUSTICE MALALA | Like Emfuleni, we are swimming in the brown stuff here Opinion & Analysis
  2. KGAUGELO MASWENENG | Ego far outweighs logic: Godongwana’s push to milk the ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. PALI LEHOHLA | Hop on the time machine. Destination? Miseducation Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Godongwana’s balancing act must transcend divisions Opinion & Analysis
  5. BARBARA BELL & TERRY BELL | Invest in preschools as ‘it’s easier to build ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Former Chiefs and Bafana striker Nomvethe talks about racism experience while ...
Veteran Striker Siyabonga Nomvethe hangs up his boots