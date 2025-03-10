JUSTICE MALALA | Like Emfuleni, we are swimming in the brown stuff here
The forthcoming G20 summit is suddenly a wake-up call for the president
10 March 2025 - 04:30
Every so often, we must call things by their real names to illustrate just how much trouble we are in. This week, for the first time in a very long time, I am going to ask my editors to allow me to use a four-letter word that we polite, sensible, scribes try not to use in our writing. Yet a time comes when the sheer heartlessness, incompetence, corruption and hypocrisy of our leaders drives one to use such words. ..
