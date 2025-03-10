Opinion & Analysis

PALI LEHOHLA | Hop on the time machine. Destination? Miseducation

The rates of completion of a degree by black and coloured youth have been paltry for too long

10 March 2025 - 04:30 By PALI LEHOHLA

The post-school education pot of black Africans and coloureds is cooking them like frogs. By the time they wake up, if ever, they will discover to their horror that the four censuses — 1996, 2001, 2011 and 2022 — say they have had the raw end of the stick. This is what they have to contend with. ..

