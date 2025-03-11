TOM EATON | Reverse-Detroitification of Jozi will take more than Trumpian slogans and small men
And with that, MASGOGA — Make ANC’s Secretary-General Office Great Again
11 March 2025 - 04:30
Fikile Mbalula says he wants to “Make Johannesburg Great Again”, perhaps right after he has told Chef to Make Eggs Benny Great Again and recommitted himself trying to Make Spelling Your Boss’s Name Correctly Great Again...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.