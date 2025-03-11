Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | Reverse-Detroitification of Jozi will take more than Trumpian slogans and small men

And with that, MASGOGA — Make ANC’s Secretary-General Office Great Again

11 March 2025 - 04:30
Tom Eaton Columnist

Fikile Mbalula says he wants to “Make Johannesburg Great Again”, perhaps right after he has told Chef to Make Eggs Benny Great Again and recommitted himself trying to Make Spelling Your Boss’s Name Correctly Great Again...

