PHOSANE MNQIBISA | Era of economic elitism is over: position SMEs as cornerstone of SA’s future
Policy failure to recognise drivers of grassroots prosperity will render economic recovery a distant dream and GNU’s promises will never bear fruit
12 March 2025 - 04:41
As the nation braces for the minister of finance’s budget speech on March 12, South Africa stands at a pivotal juncture. The newly established government of national unity (GNU) has made sweeping commitments to inclusive economic growth, job creation, poverty alleviation and establishing a capable, ethical and developmental state. However, rhetoric without implementation is futile...
