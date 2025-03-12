Opinion & Analysis

PHOSANE MNQIBISA | Era of economic elitism is over: position SMEs as cornerstone of SA’s future

Policy failure to recognise drivers of grassroots prosperity will render economic recovery a distant dream and GNU’s promises will never bear fruit

12 March 2025 - 04:41 By Phosane Mngqibisa

As the nation braces for the minister of finance’s budget speech on March 12, South Africa stands at a pivotal juncture. The newly established government of national unity (GNU) has made sweeping commitments to inclusive economic growth, job creation, poverty alleviation and establishing a capable, ethical and developmental state. However, rhetoric without implementation is futile...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | No, minister — illegal foreigners should not be made the scapegoat Opinion & Analysis
  2. ZACKIE ACHMAT | The hate you give: on being queer and Muslim in Cape Town Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | Reverse-Detroitification of Jozi will take more than Trumpian ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. JONATHAN JANSEN | If the wheelie schoolbags are a ‘practical solution’, ask ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. Moving graves and people for coal mines: the devastating costs of mining Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

14th CAF Extraordinary General Assembly - English
Trial of 3 accused in the disappearance of Joshlin Smith