Opinion & Analysis

SIBANI MNGADI | More excise tax will worsen illicit alcohol trade

Rather than increasing taxes, focus should be on strengthening Sars' capacity to combat tax evasion and recover the billions lost annually to illegal alcohol trade

12 March 2025 - 04:41 By SIBANI MNGADI

Even in presenting the grimmest budget statements, successive ministers of finance have all found a moment of lightheartedness when they announced the increases in alcohol excise tax, or the “Sin Taxes”, as former minister Trevor Manuel popularised them...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. SA can’t campaign against travel bans but restrain its economy Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | No, minister — illegal foreigners should not be made the scapegoat Opinion & Analysis
  2. ZACKIE ACHMAT | The hate you give: on being queer and Muslim in Cape Town Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | Reverse-Detroitification of Jozi will take more than Trumpian ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. JONATHAN JANSEN | If the wheelie schoolbags are a ‘practical solution’, ask ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. Moving graves and people for coal mines: the devastating costs of mining Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

14th CAF Extraordinary General Assembly - English
Trial of 3 accused in the disappearance of Joshlin Smith