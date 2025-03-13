Opinion & Analysis

JONATHAN JANSEN | Great concept but homework is so middle-class

Having listened carefully to working-class youth for more than a year, it suddenly hit me that our assumptions about doing homework are all wrong

13 March 2025 - 04:30

Homework is a middle-class concept. It does not work, I discovered, in working-class schools where I spent my mornings over the past year...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | Swahili? Mandarin? Premier, it’s all Greek to people swerving ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. JONATHAN JANSEN | Trust an authoritarian like Trump to undercut what makes our ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. JONATHAN JANSEN | We’ll not be bullied, right? Then here’s how to stand up to ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. JONATHAN JANSEN | Not enough space in universities, but there’s room for ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. JONATHAN JANSEN | An unruly pupil is one thing, a disorderly teacher another Opinion & Analysis
  6. JONATHAN JANSEN | Dear disappointed matrics of 2024, it’s not the end of the ... Opinion & Analysis
  7. JONATHAN JANSEN | Now this is how you turn a school around Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | Great concept but homework is so middle-class Opinion & Analysis
  2. JONATHAN JANSEN | If the wheelie schoolbags are a ‘practical solution’, ask ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | KZN’s infrastructure is crumbling — climate change is just ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Parliament gears up for showdown on new tax laws, budgets Opinion & Analysis
  5. PHOSANE MNQIBISA | Era of economic elitism is over: position SMEs as ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Russia lays out demands for talks with US on Ukraine, sources say | REUTERS
Drought in Somalia could push a million more into hunger | REUTERS