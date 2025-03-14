EDITORIAL | Private security or public threat? The rise of lawless enforcers
The rate at which we see people slinging guns in the open, in malls, restaurants, graveyards or other public spaces is not normal
14 March 2025 - 04:30
It should worry us all that some private security companies have rogue elements and exhibit signs of becoming a law unto themselves in South Africa. Take for example last week’s deadly shooting in the popular restaurant, Solo, in affluent Sandton City...
