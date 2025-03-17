EDITORIAL | Diplomacy and representation require restraint — at all times
Ebrahim Rasool, the now former ambassador to the US, made comments that even the country cannot rally behind or defend
17 March 2025 - 04:30
We live in an instantaneous world of scrutiny. Whether one is a corporate worker, politician, journalist or diplomat, one needs to keep oneself in check. Any moment of indiscretion, an inflammatory remark or public outburst does not exist in isolation but can trigger damage...
