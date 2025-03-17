PALI LEHOHLA | Apartheid was intent on turning black people into rolling stones
The effects of the grand scheme of forced resettlement have left psychic scars among blacks, coloureds and Indians
17 March 2025 - 04:30
Security of tenure points to the attachment of people to the biosphere and the entrapment to land and its ecosystem. When that attachment is threatened, ephemeral relationships marked by what appears to be irrational flights off the land in search of more secure tenure emerge...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.