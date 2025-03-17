RIGHT OF REPLY | AfriForum and the perils of daring to demand normality
AfriForum spokesperson Ernst van Zyl responds to a column by Tom Eaton, Let’s get to the Roet of it: is it money? Making black people poorer? A persecution kink?
17 March 2025 - 04:30
The past month was characterised by relentless attacks on AfriForum and the Solidarity Movement. The crime that the two organisations are accused of? They dared to voice uncomfortable truths about the South African government. Many baseless allegations were flung at the two organisations. I will address them collectively by referring to Tom Eaton’s recent piece, because it contains almost all the most popular yet unsubstantiated smears levelled at AfriForum...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.