TOM EATON | What rules? The god-kings are making a comeback
It’s understandable to look at the cases of Ebrahim Rasool and MEC Viola Motsumi and feel as if there’s one set of rules for us and another for them — but there’s only one
18 March 2025 - 04:30
It seems strange that Marco Rubio, who in 2016 described Donald Trump as a “con artist” who was a “serious threat” to the future of the US, and who urged his supporters to “fight back” against a political movement that was “the opposite of what Americans stands for” has ejected Ebrahim Rasool from the US for saying more or less the same thing...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.