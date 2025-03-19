EDITORIAL | Should Ramaphosa learn from Trump’s media playbook?
Unlike the Ramaphosa administration and the ANC, Trump seems to have maintained his support base
19 March 2025 - 04:30
There is one respect in which Cyril Ramaphosa could learn from US President Donald Trump's administration. Trump — boisterous as he is — does not shy away from media scrutiny and volunteers himself for questioning even if what is often quoted can be viewed as misinformation. ..
