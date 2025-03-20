Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Is prohibition wise or will it drive cannabis edibles underground in SA?

Clear, concise communication from the health minister and the cannabis industry is needed to explain the latest twist in a drawn-out process

20 March 2025 - 04:30

Chocolates, tea, muffins, milkshakes, honey, lollipops, biscuits, peanut brittle, vanilla fudge and nougat, infused with an assortment of cannabis strains, have been sold openly in shops and malls for years across South Africa. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | The only way to prevent ECD 'own goals' is to go on the attack Opinion & Analysis
  2. LUCKY MATHEBULA | Unless leadership emerges, we might enter a ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Should Ramaphosa learn from Trump’s media playbook? Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Is prohibition wise or will it drive cannabis edibles underground ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. AWAM MAVIMBELA | Youth unemployment as a tool of oppression Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Mokoena and Manyisa on Bafana, Mofokeng, Mbokazi and ...
The Man Who Captured History: A Conversation with Torleif Svensson