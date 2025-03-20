Opinion & Analysis

LUCKY MATHEBULA | Unless leadership emerges, we might enter a point-of-no-return phase

The retreat of nonracialism at the altar of race-defined separatism and dogmatic cultural diversity is eroding the possibility of a rebirth of new Nelson Mandelas and Beyers Naudes

20 March 2025 - 04:30

The decision by AfriForum and Solidarity to dare the Ramaphosa-led GNU and mastermind a US-backed campaign to extort outstanding concessions from the Codesa settlement marks a new ideological turn rivalling that of the 1914 rebellion against the involvement of the Union of South Africa in the First World War...

