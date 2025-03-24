Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Who will hear the cries of desperate parents?

The unbearably slow wheels of justice only torture children further, while parents helplessly watch on

24 March 2025 - 04:30

Families are torn apart, victims re-traumatised, cries of desperate parents and violated children echo and the hope for justice remains just that — hope. Parents of children who were victims of abuse, murder and other atrocious criminal acts have been reduced to mere statistics...

