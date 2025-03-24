PALI LEHOHLA | The Trump menace points us backwards and northwards
For age-old wisdom we can look to King Moshoeshoe and his mentor, and for contemporary inspiration, the Sahel offers lessons in autonomy
The binary leadership of the planter and the binder is what we should reflect on in these challenging times. The decision by the president of the US that perpetual dependence is a disease and has to be eliminated is correct but not novel. How he expressed it and implemented it as abruptly as he did needs to be addressed with minds that are steadfast and bold and stand up to all forms of adversity and bullying. If we do not, this decision, which has been a long time coming from President Donald Trump regardless of what happened in between, as ambassador Ebrahim Rasool explicitly and correctly said, leaves irrecoverable destruction in its path. In its trail is destruction in the termination of lives, livelihoods and mortality of time-series — the only precious value of statistics...
