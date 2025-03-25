EDITORIAL | Daft or devoted: 'Big Brother Mzansi' fans make it rain rands for plebs
With crumbling infrastructure and activists in medical need, 'Big Brother' fans opting to spend on reality TV stars feels like first steps into a dystopian future
25 March 2025 - 04:30
Since its inception in 2001, the Big Brother reality series has had four different hosts, 140 housemates and thousands of hours have been spent watching its contestants vie to be the most popular person in South Africa...
