EDITORIAL | Soshanguve massacre: crime spirals as patrollers pay with their lives
There is a need for restructuring of law enforcement, empowerment of community safety groups and culture of monitoring — not just reacting to crime
26 March 2025 - 04:30
Another senseless slaughter, a batch of names added to the list of South Africans paying the ultimate price for the level of crime taking over communities. In a case of unchecked brutality, on Saturday the community of Marry Me informal settlement in Soshanguve woke up to discover that four of their patrollers had been shot dead, some partially burnt, while others were injured. The death toll has since risen to six...
