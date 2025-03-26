Opinion & Analysis

KISH CHETTY | Rising sea levels threaten coastal and terrestrial biodiversity, will uproot communities

Without decisive action to curb emissions, implement adaptive strategies and mobilise sustainable finance, the economic and humanitarian crises will deepen

26 March 2025 - 04:30 By Kish Chetty

The rise in sea levels, primarily driven by melting glaciers due to climate change, presents a significant threat to coastal and terrestrial biodiversity, as well as human communities. The World Bank predicts that cities such as Durban and Cape Town, along with numerous smaller coastal towns in South Africa, are at risk of devastation as sea levels continue to rise. With a coastline extending about 3,000km, the country faces profound social, economic, and ecological challenges...

