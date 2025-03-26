LUCKY MATHEBULA | In search of Mandela: the urgent dilemma of SA leadership succession
South Africa has witnessed a peculiar breed of leaders rising to influential societal positions as the moral capability index of leadership declines
26 March 2025 - 04:30
The leadership question in South Africa is again coming into the spotlight as society considers who will lead the country after President Cyril Ramaphosa. The infamous “we all have smallanyana skeletons in the closet” resonates whenever the discourse on succession arises. We ask how smallanyana is so-and-so’s skeleton in the closet so we can entrust the country to them. As the GNU advances deep into the intricacies of governing and understanding that all of humanity is fallible, this question can now be asked across the board without giving it a domicile...
