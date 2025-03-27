KGAUGELO MASWENENG | Abahlali baseMjondolo: exposing exploitation in a black face?
The temptation — across all class, social, and intellectual levels — to separate race from poverty is bad political consciousness hygiene
27 March 2025 - 04:30
History tells us that during his reign in the 1800s King Shaka kaSenzangakhona deployed his regiments to the Bay in KwaZulu-Natal to “khangela amankengane” (watch over white people at sea — or vagabonds, in this context). He intended to protect the land and its people from European settlers who sought to colonise and interfere with the interests of the indigenous population, many of whose descendants are today merely labelled as “poor people”...
