Opinion & Analysis

McGLORY SPECKMAN | AfriForum scratching where there is no itch

Their actions have only succeeded in galvanising the true South African spirit

28 March 2025 - 04:30 By McGlory Speckman

The report on March 25 by News24 about AfriForum’s Kallie Kriel attacking judges for ruling against them in the ‘Kill the Boer’ case is disappointing. It is no different from the trend we saw developing during the state capture years, when judges were demonised and their lives threatened for doing their work. We did not know then that the motive was to cover up and divert attention from sinister activities that were taking place where the eye could not see. What could AfriForum’s motive be in following the same trend?..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. McGLORY SPECKMAN | Solidarity with all but God: can toxic theology correct its ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. MCGLORY SPECKMAN | Don't seek money for research at the cost of levelling the ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. McGLORY SPECKMAN | AfriForum scratching where there is no itch Opinion & Analysis
  2. JONATHAN JANSEN | Back to school for professors as they turn culture shock into ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Bafana a national treasure again, while Safa remains a nightmare Opinion & Analysis
  4. ONKGOPOTSE JJ TABANE | It can’t be business as usual — time for new fiscal ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Joshlin's real story may never be told, but there are others out ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Omoda & Jaecoo hybrid roadtrip
Thabo 'TBose' Mokwele launches a new era of visual conversations with Mzansi ...