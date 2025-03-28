TOM EATON | Brace yourselves for Brent: Trump’s ambassador pick has a lot to say
If he were to be appointed, it would be a fitting reward for a man who has dedicated his life to culture wars and propaganda
28 March 2025 - 04:30
The nomination of Brent Bozell III as the US ambassador to South Africa has been greeted with trepidation by some local politicians and pundits — but, with all due respect to them, they need to acknowledge that Mr Bozell is more than qualified to serve the Trump administration, being both an election denier and a man who has worked tirelessly for 40 years protecting conservatives from being exposed to ideas that might make them wet their nappies...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.