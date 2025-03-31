EDITORIAL | Gayton McKenzie’s embarrassing U-turn highlights vetting failures
This is a form of mockery of ethical leadership
31 March 2025 - 04:30
Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie has been forced to make an embarrassing retreat on his decision to appoint a known sex predator. The ill-considered appointment of Jonas White to the council of the Market Theatre Foundation is troubling...
