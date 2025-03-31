JUSTICE MALALA | South Africa's governance by crisis and power-sharing by threat must end
When a country is led and managed this way, it never solves its problems because it is always troubleshooting, write Justice Malala
31 March 2025 - 04:30
Every few weeks since June 2024, when the Government of National Unity was birthed, the country goes into crisis. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.