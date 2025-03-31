South Africa has witnessed its fair share of the different uses of fiscal policy instruments, especially tax and expenditure. This includes the Glen Grey Act of 1894, which introduced a tax designed to achieve political and disciplinary outcomes as it was explained by then ruler Cecil John Rhodes, who argued it was put in place to remove young African men from committing immoral acts and to address the shortage in labour for the growing mining industry. Apartheid South Africa implemented a divisive tax policy that burdened Africans and advantaged other racial groups as it made Africans liable to pay tax at the age of 18 and other national groups at the age of 21, though Africans were already paying other forms of tax including the education levy and grazing tax.
NDUMISO MOKAKO | This grim reality is manufactured, but it can be redreamt
Fiscal policy is one of the most powerful instruments legislators, as creative participants in our theatre of social transformation, can wield
In 1997 Nigerian novelist Ben Okri reminded humanity: “The worst realities of our age are manufactured realities. It is therefore our task, as creative participants in the universe to redream our world. The fact of possessing imagination means that everything can be redreamt. Each reality can have its alternative possibilities. Human beings are blessed with the necessity of transformation.”
This reminder from Okri is as pertinent today as it was then, especially to our parliamentarians who on April 2 will be seized with the task of debating and finalising the budget for the 2025/26 financial year. The ongoing debate on the proposed budget presents society and parliamentarians in particular with a unique opportunity to redream South Africa’s future and place our country on a path of economic growth and recovery. The exigency of our transformation, which Okri argues we are blessed with, should enable us to reimagine South Africa beyond the chains of neoliberalism and orthodox economic development models.
Fiscal policy is one of the most powerful instruments legislators as creative participants in our theatre of social transformation have to build a better life for all, an alternative to the worst realities our people confronted, which were manufactured by colonialism-cum-apartheid. Governments all over the world use fiscal policy instruments which are tax policy, government expenditure and government borrowing to address socioeconomic challenges in their countries, to promote economic growth and to intentionally improve the standard of living of the people in whose interest they govern. At worst in former colonies such as South Africa, they were also used to perform political and disciplinarian functions.
South Africa has witnessed its fair share of the different uses of fiscal policy instruments, especially tax and expenditure. This includes the Glen Grey Act of 1894, which introduced a tax designed to achieve political and disciplinary outcomes as it was explained by then ruler Cecil John Rhodes, who argued it was put in place to remove young African men from committing immoral acts and to address the shortage in labour for the growing mining industry. Apartheid South Africa implemented a divisive tax policy that burdened Africans and advantaged other racial groups as it made Africans liable to pay tax at the age of 18 and other national groups at the age of 21, though Africans were already paying other forms of tax including the education levy and grazing tax.
It was common cause that under apartheid, government expenditure as a fiscal policy instrument also promoted separate development consistent with the principles of apartheid especially in financing social policy. The apartheid government spent four times more on a white learner than on an African learner, and an old-age grant was paid only to whites from 1928 to 1940, and even when it was introduced to Africans there were huge disparities in amounts and frequency of payments. This historical account of fiscal policy is extremely important for those engaged in the public debate and finalising the budget, as it serves as an acute reminder that a country’s budget is not only a management accounting exercise but a tool to achieve socioeconomic and political outcomes.
Former president Thabo Mbeki always urges leaders to deal with concrete reality when exercising their duties of leadership and to avoid dealing with imagined reality, and this will be expected of all those engaged in debating and finalising this year’s budget. The primary task this year is to confront some urban legends that have dominated our fiscal policy debates in the recent past, such as there being no other sources of revenue besides raising taxes, especially value added tax and personal income tax, and that there is no room to raise resources in the financial markets as our debt-to-GDP ratio is too high. These two remain after the myth of austerity being the best option to stabilise debt and promote economic growth patently failed and died a natural death if this year’s proposed budget, which increases expenditure in health, education and infrastructure, is anything to go by.
Raising VAT by 0.5% cumulatively for two years and not adjusting the tax brackets for inflation are regressive tax-policy choices that will disproportionately burden the poor and low-income earners. Though the budget proposes increasing zero-rated items, the reality is that poor people do not only consume zero-rated items and an increase in any price will sink them deeper into the high cost-of-living crisis, just like the non-adjustment of the tax bracket for inflation will sink taxpayers who are in the upper margins of the tax brackets, as an inflation adjustment to salaries will take them to the next bracket and make them liable for higher taxes while their salaries have not increased in real terms. So the poor and low-income earners will be worse off due to an effective increase in VAT and personal income tax.
Finance minister’s budget scrutinised during parliamentary hearings
ONKGOPOTSE JJ TABANE | It can’t be business as usual — time for new fiscal management ideas
It is now common cause that there are no rules that govern the debt-to-GDP ratio, and the argument that South Africa’s debt-to-GDP ratio is too high is a scarecrow from conservative and orthodox economists and is not based on any science — empirical evidence reveals that the debt-to-GDP of our peer countries is about 75%. Advanced economies have a much higher debt-to-GDP ratio with countries like Japan at 155%, Italy at 126%, France at 102%, UK at 92% and many others above the 76.2% National Treasury projects in the proposed budget. What is concerning is the high debt service costs which are higher than expenditure on education or health and have risen from R389.6bn in 2024/35 to R486bn in 2025/6. But the challenge of high debt service costs is not unique to South Africa but an African problem that requires a holistic approach from the continent in challenging the inaccurate economic valuation of African economies and unfair risk premiums as argued by Kenya's President William Ruto.
Parliamentarians should therefore argue for a radical fiscal policy that will promote economic growth and cushion the poor. This will effectively mean the budget should consider using fiscal policy instruments creatively such as exempting certain categories of taxpayers, for example, Africans and women of a certain age or income, as it is already known that the poverty headcount for Africans and women is much higher comparatively. Second, the budget must consider taxing luxury goods more and introducing taxes on financial assets to raise the required revenues without burdening the poor. Third, the budget must propose restructuring and renegotiating South Africa’s debt to reduce debt-service costs and create room to borrow for financing productive sectors of the economy to support economic growth, and last, improve the co-ordination of fiscal and monetary policies to allow the South African Reserve Bank to intervene in reducing the country’s debt-service costs.
These interventions can serve as an antithesis to the fiscal policy which manufactured the worst realities of our age, which are low economic growth, high unemployment, poverty and inequality.
Ndumiso Mokako is chairperson of the Mpumalanga ANC economic transformation subcommittee. He writes in his personal capacity
