PALI LEHOHLA | Sentiment vs material benefits: it’s a world of a difference
Pali Lehohla combs through the Medium Term Development Plan 2024-29 to test whether South Africa is all about sentiment or substantive freedom
31 March 2025 - 04:30
South Africa is an interesting country. I had the pleasure of listening to Adrian Gore, the leader of Discovery, on a BizNews podcast. He correctly talks about staying positive against adversity. And he concludes that sentiment matters. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.