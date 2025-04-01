Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Must people trend online first before justice is served?

A petition that started on Thursday with 4,426 signatures had registered 673,564 signatures by Monday morning, illustrating the widespread outrage the case has sparked across the country

01 April 2025 - 04:30

A seven-year-old girl from Bergview College in Matatiele in the Eastern Cape was allegedly raped in October last year while waiting for transport. It has taken five months for the public to hear of the incident...

