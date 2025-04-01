TOM EATON | You’re the one to talk: the pieties of Mokonyane and Maharaj
The ANC apparently still hasn’t understood that some members can’t speak up in defence of national sovereignty and the benefits of constitutional democracy
01 April 2025 - 04:30
Nomvula Mokonyane is furious that South African right-wingers are spreading misinformation about the country in the United States, and is clearly determined to keep fighting for truth and the rule of law until someone drops off some whiskey and frozen chickens and tells her to stop...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.