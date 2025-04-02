Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Correctional services minister needs to tighten the lock on high-risk parolees

The sheer volume of parolees makes evaluation and monitoring a laborious task

02 April 2025 - 04:30

Sickening details of how double murderer Rassie Nkuna built a house and purchased a BMW and a Land Cruiser while in prison with the money he received from a cash-in-transit heist are revealed in a damning report exposing negligence at multiple correctional facilities and a lapse in the parole system...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Must people trend online first before justice is served? Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Gayton McKenzie’s embarrassing U-turn highlights vetting failures Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Bafana a national treasure again, while Safa remains a nightmare Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Joshlin's real story may never be told, but there are others out ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Soshanguve massacre: crime spirals as patrollers pay with their ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. TOM EATON | You’re the one to talk: the pieties of Mokonyane and Maharaj Opinion & Analysis
  2. ONKGOPOTSE JJ TABANE | BEE under attack from global players after the World ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. LUCKY MATHEBULA | Tipping point: the uncomfortable truth draws near Opinion & Analysis
  4. WATCH | Why are thousands of babies dumped each year in SA instead of being ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Must people trend online first before justice is served? Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Godongwana wants ANC to ‘draw line in sand’ as budget passes
Key sectors brace for tariffs ahead of Trump's 'Liberation Day' | REUTERS